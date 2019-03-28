Hamilton police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant after reported trespassing

A 39-year-old man on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested by Hamilton police.

Officers were called to a residence shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the east-end area of Grandville Avenue and Violet Drive after a man had reportedly refused to leave the property despite a request by the owner, who told police the suspect was given permission to stay at the residence for two weeks but exceeded his welcome.

The owner also told police that there was a concern because the man “had become agitated and paranoid.”

Officers say after telling the man to exit the property, the man accused of trespassing “became assaultive towards police,” and was eventually taken into custody.

After multiple attempts to have the man identify himself, police say they discovered there was a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest.

The 39-year-old man with no fixed address will appear on Thursday at the John Sopinka Court House to answer to charges of assault resisting arrest and two counts of unlawfully at large.