Crime
March 28, 2019 7:22 am
Updated: March 28, 2019 7:57 am

Hamilton police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant after reported trespassing

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

After multiple attempts to have the man identify himself, police say they discovered there was a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest.

900 CHML file photo
A A

A 39-year-old man on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested by Hamilton police.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant for 2nd-degree murder in death of Toronto man

Officers were called to a residence shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the east-end area of Grandville Avenue and Violet Drive after a man had reportedly refused to leave the property despite a request by the owner, who told police the suspect was given permission to stay at the residence for two weeks but exceeded his welcome.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested near Brighton, Ont.

The owner also told police that there was a concern because the man “had become agitated and paranoid.”

Officers say after telling the man to exit the property, the man accused of trespassing “became assaultive towards police,” and was eventually taken into custody.

READ MORE: Violent man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Lethbridge, Alta.

After multiple attempts to have the man identify himself, police say they discovered there was a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest.

The 39-year-old man with no fixed address will appear on Thursday at the John Sopinka Court House to answer to charges of assault resisting arrest and two counts of unlawfully at large.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assaulting Police
canada warrant
Canada-Wide Warrant
Crime
east-end
east-end hamilton
Grandville Ave
Hamilton
Hamilton east end
Hamilton Police
Police
Resisting Arrest
Trespassing
violet dr
Warrant

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.