Gun shots fired in Halifax’s North End

Halifax Police say gunshots fired in Halifax’s north end late Wednesday night were intended for a target but it appears the subject was not struck by any bullets.

Police say officers on the beat heard the gunfire ring out in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street around 11 p.m. and were quickly on the scene where a suspect vehicle was seen speeding off southbound, while an unidentified male was seen running away in the opposite direction.

Shards of glass remain after some stray bullets shattered this storefront window on Gottingen St in #Halifax along the 2300 block. Police are investigating after shots were fired around 11 p.m. Weds night. Beat cops on the street heard the shots & were on the scene in seconds. pic.twitter.com/E46SYi4Ghv — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) March 28, 2019

They believe there were no injuries as a result of the gunfire but police say a business storefront did sustain damage from the stray bullets.

Just before midnight police say the suspect vehicle was spotted traveling along Trollope Street and police arrested two men, they were taken to police headquarters and questioned but later released.

Shards of glass remain visible in a storefront window and below on the sidewalk of a business on Gottingen Street, across from the Halifax North Memorial Public Library Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking any witnesses to contact them or crime stoppers and say they will have more information about the weapons incident Thursday afternoon.

