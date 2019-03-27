Politics
March 27, 2019 10:53 pm

Hamilton’s new city manager comes home to ‘dream job’

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Janette Smith was joined by Mayor Fred Eisenberger for an introductory media conference after she was officially named Hamilton's new city manager.

Ken Mann
A A

Hamilton’s new city manager calls the position her “dream job.”

Janette Smith has spoken to local media after being unanimously appointed by city council and says she is “very excited to be coming home.”

Smith grew up on a family farm in Mount Hope and graduated from Saltfleet High School in Stoney Creek before leaving for university and a 30-year career with the Region of Peel.

READ MORE: Janette Smith named Hamilton’s next city manager

After serving as Peel’s commissioner of health services and then heading up the region’s public works department, she says city manager was “the next career step I really wanted.”

Smith adds that being able to do that in your hometown is “the dream job.”

READ MORE: City manager recruitment continues in Hamilton despite concerns of gender equity and diversity

Smith officially starts on May 6 and will become Hamilton’s first female city manager.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Hamilton
Hamilton
Hamilton city council
Hamilton city manager
Hamilton city staff
Hamilton Janette Smith
Janette Smith
Peel Region Janette Smith

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.