Hamilton’s new city manager comes home to ‘dream job’

Hamilton’s new city manager calls the position her “dream job.”

Janette Smith has spoken to local media after being unanimously appointed by city council and says she is “very excited to be coming home.”

Welcome home to Hamilton, Janette Smith – our new City Manager. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/4rXDouuwvF — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) March 28, 2019

Smith grew up on a family farm in Mount Hope and graduated from Saltfleet High School in Stoney Creek before leaving for university and a 30-year career with the Region of Peel.

After serving as Peel’s commissioner of health services and then heading up the region’s public works department, she says city manager was “the next career step I really wanted.”

Smith adds that being able to do that in your hometown is “the dream job.”

Smith officially starts on May 6 and will become Hamilton’s first female city manager.