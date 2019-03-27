Road reopens after ‘person in crisis’ incident in southwest Calgary
Calgary police warned drivers to take alternate routes as they dealt with an ongoing incident in the city’s southwest on Wednesday.
Police said a call came in at around noon about a “person in crisis” near 14 Street S.W. and 28 Avenue S.W.
The road was closed as officers worked into the afternoon to complete negotiations, police said.
At around 6:15 p.m., officers said the situation wrapped up and they were able to get the man in question out of the house.
Roads in the area reopened around 6:45 p.m., according to the City of Calgary’s transportation department.
