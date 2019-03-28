Edmonton Chamber grilling all Alberta political parties on business priorities

It’s not exactly a game of 20 questions, but the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce has crafted nine election-related queries for all the provincial political parties in the run up to the April 16 Alberta election.

The chamber is looking for brief essay-style answers that address its concerns about what it sees as a piling-on of costs due to regulations and taxes.

Chamber president and CEO Janet Riopel said there is one goal from this exercise for her members.

“To let them understand how the policies and positioning of each party is aligned with their own interests,” she said.

“What we’ve really been talking about is ensuring that we are a competitive, stable, reliable environment that can provide some certainty and some confidence to businesses that are here and to outside investments that would come into our province,” Riopel said following a chamber luncheon Wednesday with Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

“We’re going to continue to work on how to further that.”

The questionnaire asks about boosting investor confidence and investment, pipelines, reduction of debt and how to get out from under the $1.9 billion spent on debt-servicing costs, as well as controlling government spending.

“We’re going to publish the answers to those questions. And they’re not easy things for anybody to get their head around. We’re in a tough situation here in Alberta.”

The Edmonton Chamber is working closely with the Calgary Chamber advocating to members about business and cost priorities.

“What we’re encouraging right now is that our members be informed and be engaged,” Riopel said.

“Talk to their employees, talk to their families and their friends, and really help them understand what their believes are and why they believe things may be aligned or not aligned with what they need in this province.”

The survey was sent to the chambers’ members last Friday and will be compiled and published in the days leading up to the vote.