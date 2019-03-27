‘It’s for your safety’: Hundreds of distracted driving tickets issued in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is sending a big message to drivers: leave the phone alone.

During the month of March alone, 700 distracted driving tickets have been issued across Surrey.

Sgt. Chad Greig says police are hoping people will eventually get the message.

“It is a high number and we want to see that number get lower,” Greig said.

In B.C., distracted driving merits a penalty of $368. A repeat offense within three years, however, could see that number jump to $2,000.

“Please cut it down, concentrate on driving,” Greig said. “It’s for your safety as well as the safety of other people.”

Surrey RCMP have made March “Distracted Driving Awareness Month,” a campaign dedicated to getting people off their phones while driving.

