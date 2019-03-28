Fleming College officially opens newly renovated A-Wing in Peterborough

After years of planning, design, and construction, a newly renovated, multimillion-dollar training facility has opened at Fleming College in Peterborough.

“This day has been a long time coming,” said college president Maureen Adamson to a crowd of students, dignitaries and staff.

The renewed A-Wing houses programs that offer students the training they need to become more employable in the ever-changing job market.

“It is about having the best facilities that will educate and train the next generation of health care workers, first responders, restaurant owners, and fitness and health promoters, among others,” said Dan Maringh, the college board chair.

The A-Wing, which is half funded by the federal government, is designed with an eye on the future.

“What I’ve heard from employers in the community over and over again is the importance of ensuring that the training that our young and young at heart receive at institutions like Fleming, like Trent is in line with the needs of the 21st-century workplaces,” said Maryam Monsef, Peterborough-Kawartha MP.

“Fleming is all about producing the preferred graduate and this space enables that goal,” said Adamson.

More than 3,000 students can now roam the halls and take advantage of practical courses that might lead to a career-related job.

“I think massage therapy is in high demand in the coming years, especially with the aging population,” said Hannah Templeman, who is from Peterborough and who is enrolled in the massage therapy program.

“I do feel I will be able to move on to a good job while being able to be a good leader,” said marketing student Joao Borges, who is from Brazil and is set to graduate in April.

Part of the new look in the A-Wing is the Student Administration Council transit lounge where students can relax while waiting for a city bus.

“I’m realIy involved in the A-Wing a lot. I go to and from the bus terminal a lot so I really see a lot of added benefits for the school, “said Emily Scott of Peterborough who is in the business administration and marketing program.

Mayor Diane Therrien told the audience, “When I was a student, we didn’t have a nice space like this. We’d be waiting out in the rain, the snow, trying to see where the bus was so this is fantastic. This is a really great addition.”.