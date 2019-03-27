Sports complex planned for Hamilton’s Confederation Beach Park

The city of Hamilton is moving ahead with plans for a new sports complex at Confederation Beach Park.

Bidding is underway for the construction of a multi-sport facility that will be built on the former campground site at the east end of the park.

It is expected to cost approximately $3.5 million and is part of a long-term, $40-million master plan to enhance the beachfront land and spark commercial investment.

Speaking with CHML’s Bill Kelly, Ward 5 Councillor Chad Collins said the consultation process on the master plan involved calling for input from across the city and there was a wide range of opinions that fell into three categories: recreational, natural environment and commercial.

“Future years will focus on what happens from a commercial perspective,” said Collins. “Our plans are to move the go-karts to another area of the park. That area where they’re currently located will be green space as compensation for some of the green space that we have lost with some of these amenities.”

The recreational improvements in the park will include 12 pickle-ball courts, a regulation-sized cricket field, a soccer field, and playground equipment, with plans to have some of those facilities open to the public by spring 2020.

Collins said the city will also eventually be looking at making improvements to the wave pool and other facilities at Wild Waterworks.

“It is an aging facility,” said Collins, referring to the pool. “I was there on opening day in the early 80s as a young boy with my family on the first day that it opened. And many of the components and infrastructure associated with the wave pool are original to the park.”

He added that it is a separate discussion but an important one that will be brought forward at city council in the coming months.