Future of Hamilton’s Sam Lawrence Park enters the discussion phase

The City of Hamilton has launched a process that will decide the future of a popular lookout at the top of the escarpment.

$250,000 is being spent to create a master plan for Sam Lawrence Park, which represents more than seven hectares of walkways, gardens and green space at the top of the Jolley Cut.

TONIGHT: Share your thoughts and ideas and review information presented as we kick-start the Sam Lawrence Park Master Plan process, creating a ‘blueprint’ for future park improvements to rejuvenate the iconic park. More: https://t.co/xM8nuZGRvP #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/nOL2JAp1Rm — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) March 26, 2019

City officials say they are open to all ideas, at this point, noting that years of vandalism, slope movement and weathering have taken their toll on the park’s amenities including signs, benches, and lights.

A public meeting on Tuesday evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Concession Street branch of the Hamilton Public Library, is the first of several community outreach events planned for the project.

Residents can also engage in the master plan by taking part in a survey on the city’s website.