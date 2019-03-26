Future of Hamilton’s Sam Lawrence Park enters the discussion phase
The City of Hamilton has launched a process that will decide the future of a popular lookout at the top of the escarpment.
$250,000 is being spent to create a master plan for Sam Lawrence Park, which represents more than seven hectares of walkways, gardens and green space at the top of the Jolley Cut.
City officials say they are open to all ideas, at this point, noting that years of vandalism, slope movement and weathering have taken their toll on the park’s amenities including signs, benches, and lights.
A public meeting on Tuesday evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Concession Street branch of the Hamilton Public Library, is the first of several community outreach events planned for the project.
Residents can also engage in the master plan by taking part in a survey on the city’s website.
