March 27, 2019 1:13 pm

Ontario Fire Marshal investigating second suspicious fire in Roseneath in a week

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following the second major fire on County Road 24 in a week in the Roseneath area. Firefighters battled another blaze on County Road 24 which ripped through a two storey building which housed a real estate office on the first floor. Damage is pegged at $300,000 and the fire is deemed suspicious. On March 18, a fire tore through an historic home just a few doors down from Tuesday's blaze.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following the second major fire in a week in the Roseneath area.

Around 11:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a major structure fire on County Road 24, just east of County Road 45 near Roseneath, about 35 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Alnwick/Haldimand Township fire chief Mark Diminie says the building was fully engulfed when crews arrived and they focused on the rear of the two-storey building.

The blaze destroyed a real estate business which was housed on the first floor. The second floor was vacant, Diminie said.

Damage is pegged at $300,000 and the cause of the fire is considered suspicious in nature, Diminie noted.

It’s the second major fire in a week after a fire late on March 19 destroyed a historic home just a few doors down from Tuesday’s blaze.

The cause of that fire also remains under investigation but has also been deemed suspicious in nature.

