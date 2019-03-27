Edmonton man charged in alleged groping incidents at public pool

An Edmonton man is facing charges in connection to alleged groping incidents at a south Edmonton pool.

Police said three girls reported a man had grabbed them in the lazy river at the Terwillegar Recreation Centre on March 3 at about 3 p.m.

It was reported that the man was alone in the pool, and was heavier set, wearing black swim trunks with reflective goggles on his head and was holding a yellow pool noodle around his waist, police said.

Edmonton police said Mark Brookes, 53, was identified and arrested. After an investigation, Brookes has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and assault.

Brookes has been released on numerous conditions:

No contact or communication with children under the age of 16 without the presence of a parent or guardian of the child

Prohibited from working or volunteering in a position of trust toward a child under the age of 16

Prohibited from being within 100 metres of any public park, swimming pool, daycare, school, playground or community centre

Prohibited from being within 200 metres of Terwillegar Recreation Centre

Police said they have released a photo of Brookes because it is believed there have been other similar incidents. Those individuals are asked to contact Edmonton police.

