Woman dead after head-on Collision in Haldimand County: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 73-year-old female driver succumbed to life-threatening injuries on scene after a two-car collision near Highway 3 east of Haldimand Road 70.

Investigators got the call late Tuesday afternoon and say a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 3 collided with another travelling westbound.

The 35-year-old male driver in the other vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim but did say she was from Jarvis in Haldimand County.

