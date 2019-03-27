Canada
March 27, 2019 11:26 am
Updated: March 27, 2019 11:27 am

Woman dead after head-on Collision in Haldimand County: OPP

By Digital Content Coordinator for Hamilton/Niagara  Global News

A 73-year-old woman died after a head on crash near Highway 3, east of Haldimand Road 70 in Jarvis on Tuesday afternoon.

Don Mitchell / Global News
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 73-year-old female driver succumbed to life-threatening injuries on scene after a two-car collision near Highway 3 east of Haldimand Road 70.

Investigators got the call late Tuesday afternoon and say a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 3 collided with another travelling westbound.

The 35-year-old male driver in the other vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim but did say she was from Jarvis in Haldimand County.

