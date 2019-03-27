Woman dead after head-on Collision in Haldimand County: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 73-year-old female driver succumbed to life-threatening injuries on scene after a two-car collision near Highway 3 east of Haldimand Road 70.
Investigators got the call late Tuesday afternoon and say a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 3 collided with another travelling westbound.
READ MORE: Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Brant County: OPP
The 35-year-old male driver in the other vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not yet released the name of the victim but did say she was from Jarvis in Haldimand County.
WATCH: Arrest made after reported assault and collision on Hamilton’s Mountain
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.