Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Brant County: OPP

Brant County OPP are investigating a single collision which left one man dead late Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to the crash at Burford-Delhi Townline Road at McDougal Road in the County of Brant just after 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Brantford

According to police, the vehicle was headed westbound on Burford-Delhi Townline Road when it went off the road and the collision occurred.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

READ MORE: Man charged after police seize unknown substance, turns out to be fentanyl

OPP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.