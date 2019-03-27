Crime
March 27, 2019

Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Brant County: OPP

According to police, the vehicle was headed westbound on Burford-Delhi Townline Road when it went off the road.

Brant County OPP are investigating a single collision which left one man dead late Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to the crash at Burford-Delhi Townline Road at McDougal Road in the County of Brant just after 11 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle was headed westbound on Burford-Delhi Townline Road when it went off the road and the collision occurred.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

OPP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

