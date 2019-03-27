Man accused of assaulting Kawartha Lakes police during arrest alleged for sexual assault
A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting officers in the City of Kawartha Lakes while being arrested for an alleged sexual assault on Wednesday morning.
Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 7:20 a.m., officers attended a Lindsay area home to arrest a man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting and sexually assaulting a female acquaintance.
Police say during the arrest, the man tried to flee.
During a struggle, police say the man kicked one officer and bit another. He was eventually taken into custody.
The officers received minor injuries, according to Sgt. Dave Murtha.
The man has been charged with sexual assault, three counts of assault, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing later Wednesday.
The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victim, police said.
