Arrest made in bus shelter vandalism in Cobourg
A Cobourg man has turned himself into police following an investigation into vandalism at a bus shelter.
READ MORE: Cobourg police seek suspect after bus shelter damaged
The Cobourg Police Service received a report that around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, two males were “tagging” the bathroom doors inside a bus shelter on Albert Street.
On Tuesday, police issued a surveillance image to the public to help in their investigation. Later a suspect turned himself into police.
Tiernan Mckenna, 20, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with mischief and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was released with a pending court appearance (a date was not provided).
WATCH: Alberta Party leader disgusted over racist graffiti on candidate’s campaign sign
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.