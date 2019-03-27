Arrest made in bus shelter vandalism in Cobourg

A Cobourg man has turned himself into police following an investigation into vandalism at a bus shelter.

The Cobourg Police Service received a report that around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, two males were “tagging” the bathroom doors inside a bus shelter on Albert Street.

On Tuesday, police issued a surveillance image to the public to help in their investigation. Later a suspect turned himself into police.

Tiernan Mckenna, 20, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with mischief and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released with a pending court appearance (a date was not provided).

