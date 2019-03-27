New report on street checks in Halifax expected to examine potential racial bias

A new report on street checks and racial profiling by Halifax-area police is expected to be released today, more than two years after data showed black people were three times more likely than whites to be subjected to the controversial practice in the city.

The independent report by Scot Wortley, a University of Toronto criminology professor, is expected to include an analysis of street check data, an examination of potential racial bias and recommendations to improve the practice.

Wortley was hired by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission in 2017 after a report from the Halifax RCMP in January of that year found that in the first 10 months of 2016, 41 per cent of 1,246 street checks involved African-Nova Scotians.

Halifax Regional Police figures showed that of the roughly 37,000 people checked between 2005 and 2016, almost 4,100 were black – about 11 per cent of checks – despite making up only 3.59 per cent of the city’s population, according to the 2011 census.

Wortley told a board of police commissioners meeting in the fall of 2017 that the crime-fighting potential of police street checks must be weighed against the possible negative impact on racialized communities.

Ontario banned police carding in specific situations in 2017 – a controversial practice that is similar to street checks.

However, Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais has argued in the past that the valid street checks performed by police officers in Halifax differ from the random stops or carding practices that are now restricted in Ontario.