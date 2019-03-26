Canada
March 26, 2019 4:25 pm

OPP charge transport truck driver for stunt driving on Highway 401 near London

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

An OPP-provided photo shows how close the vicinity of the transport trucks.

OPP
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a truck driver with stunt driving in an incident that occurred on Highway 401 near London on Sunday.

While conducting aerial enforcement in Thames Centre, OPP say they tracked the transport truck travelling within 10 metres of another transport truck on the highway.

The transport truck that was pulled over was said to be travelling at speeds over 100 km/h.

Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal of Brampton was charged with stunt driving. His license was suspended for seven days and the tractor trailer was also impounded for seven days.

