OPP charge transport truck driver for stunt driving on Highway 401 near London

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a truck driver with stunt driving in an incident that occurred on Highway 401 near London on Sunday.

While conducting aerial enforcement in Thames Centre, OPP say they tracked the transport truck travelling within 10 metres of another transport truck on the highway.

READ MORE: Driver caught going 254 km/h on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga

The transport truck that was pulled over was said to be travelling at speeds over 100 km/h.

Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal of Brampton was charged with stunt driving. His license was suspended for seven days and the tractor trailer was also impounded for seven days.