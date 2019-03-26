‘No tip is too small’: Girlfriend of missing Kentville man clinging to hope

A missing man from Kentville drank half a quart of whiskey, a beer, and a couple of shots before vanishing, and his girlfriend can’t help but expect the worst.

Joshawa Bentley was last seen leaving the Kings Arms Pub Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. His girlfriend, Katrena Schofield, says he was cut off for being too intoxicated and hasn’t been seen since.

“It’s very strange,” said Schofield, who’s dated the 29-year-old for two years and is expecting a baby this summer.

“He’s a mama’s boy. Anytime anything’s ever happened to him in his lifetime, he’s called his mother. We’re all really, really close.”

The Kentville Police Service, along with a search and rescue team, have been scouring the Kentville and New Minas areas for Bentley, but have had little success.

“Nothing’s turned up yet,” Schofield said. “We have a lot of family and friends that are out looking today.”

Schofield says Bentley has children that live in New Brunswick, so she feels he may have tried to travel in that direction.

But she says with every passing minute, hour and day, the sense of uncertainty becomes more unbearable.

“Feeling out of hope right now,” she said. “The first couple days we were hopeful he would turn up, and we just don’t know what to do with ourselves.”

Bentley is described as 6’ 1”, 120 lbs with a bushy beard, tattoos, and is missing a few of his side teeth. He was last seen wearing jeans, and a Johnny Cash T-shirt under a red and black checkered flannel shirt.

Schofield hopes anyone with information will come forward sooner rather than later.

“No tip is too small. If you can think of anything or if you’ve seen him recently at all, please call the RCMP or the family.”