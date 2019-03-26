Ronda Rousey to headline WWE’s first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania

For the first time in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) history, a women’s match will be the main event of WrestleMania.

The Raw Women’s Championship Match will feature Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch on Sunday, April 7, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. and streaming live on WWE Network around the world.

Rousey is the current Raw Women’s Champion, Olympic medalist, the first female UFC Champion and the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

READ MORE: Ronda Rousey wins WWE women’s championship at SummerSlam

Flair is a seven-time Champion in WWE, and Lynch is the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and was named Wrestler of the Year by both Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports in 2018.

All three WWE superstars took to Twitter to promote WWE’s biggest annual pay-per-view.

It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution 👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 25, 2019

I came. I saw. I changed the game.

Three women are going to headline #Wrestlemania this year.

•

I won’t hold my breath expecting any thank yous, but you’re all welcome anyway. 😎 #MRSwrestlemania

•https://t.co/k4IrxSiFbX — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 25, 2019

I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer. It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN pic.twitter.com/XKRhMNdz5A — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 25, 2019

READ MORE: Ronda Rousey stuns in WrestleMania debut, defeats Triple H, Stephanie McMahon

WWE also announced that Joan Jett will perform at Wrestlemania. Jett will play her hit song Bad Reputation as Rousey makes her entrance into the ring to defend her title against Lynch and Flair.

“The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Joan Jett, is a music legend and icon for powerful women everywhere,” said Neil Lawi, senior vice-president and general manager, WWE Music Group. “Her performance at this year’s WrestleMania promises to be both exhilarating and inspiring, and we are honoured to watch her join a distinct list of extraordinary performers who have lit up the WWE stage.”

At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, WWE re-branded the Divas Division the Women’s Division and unveiled a new Women’s Championship title.

Since that moment, the women’s evolution has placed a greater spotlight on WWE’s female Superstars, including more prominent storylines and deeper character development that showcases their athleticism, charisma and star power.

Last October, WWE held it’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event titled, Evolution, in front of a sold-out crowd.