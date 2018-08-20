Entertainment
Ronda Rousey wins WWE women’s championship at SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey attends WWE's First-Ever Emmy 'For Your Consideration' event at Saban Media Center on June 6, 2018, in North Hollywood, Calif.

Ronda Rousey captured her first World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) title when she beat Alexa Bliss for the WWE RAW Women’s title on August 19 during the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Brooklyn, New York.

After the match at the Barclays Center, Rousey was interviewed for a clip posted to WWE’s YouTube channel where she talked about how winning the title was a torch that has been passed to her from all of the other female superstars who have defended it every night.

“All I can is represent this title as best I can and to carry that torch as far and well as I can and I will happily pass it on to the next one,” the former UFC star said.

This was Rousey’s second singles match on pay-per-view since she signed with WWE back in January.

With her win, Rousey becomes the sixth RAW women’s champion in history, joining Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Jax and Bliss.

Rousey, joined at ringside by Natalya who appeared just a week after the death of her father Jim Neidhart, dominated the match, before celebrating with The Bella Twins, Natalya and husband Travis Browne.

Many WWE stars and fans took to Twitter to celebrate Rousey’s win.

