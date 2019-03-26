1 person injured in Saskatoon house fire

One person was sent to hospital after a house fire on Tuesday morning in Saskatoon’s Haultain neighbourhood.

Firefighters said smoke was coming from the house at 1039 4th St. E. when they arrived, and they confirmed everyone inside had evacuated.

The gas line to the house was shut off, Saskatoon Fire Department officials said, and crews then entered the house and put out the fire on the main floor.

One person was treated at the scene by firefighter paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment of smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

A fire investigator has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

