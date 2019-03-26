Canada
March 26, 2019 11:55 am

1 person injured in Saskatoon house fire

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said one person was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after a house fire in Haultain on March 26, 2019.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
A A

One person was sent to hospital after a house fire on Tuesday morning in Saskatoon’s Haultain neighbourhood.

Firefighters said smoke was coming from the house at 1039 4th St. E. when they arrived, and they confirmed everyone inside had evacuated.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Lemberg, Sask. hotel goes up in flames, destroys entire building

The gas line to the house was shut off, Saskatoon Fire Department officials said, and crews then entered the house and put out the fire on the main floor.

One person was treated at the scene by firefighter paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment of smoke inhalation.

READ MORE: Two dead in multiple-house fire west of Swift Current

No other injuries were reported.

A fire investigator has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

WATCH BELOW: Fire destroys home under construction in Greenbryre Estates (Jan. 2019)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Haultain
Haultain House Fire
House Fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon House Fire
Smoke Inhalation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.