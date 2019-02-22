Cause of fire that spread from RV to Saskatoon attic ‘incendiary’

An investigator has concluded the cause of a Saskatoon house fire that originated in a recreational vehicle (RV) to be “incendiary.”

The Saskatoon Fire Department defines incendiary as a fire that has been deliberately ignited when the person knows the fire should not be ignited.

Multiple 911 calls reported an RV on fire in the driveway of a house at 3360 33rd St. West around noon on Feb. 21.

Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle fully involved in fire, with flames moving towards the house.

While firefighters were able to extinguish the RV, thermal heat imaging showed the fire moved into the attic of the house.

Crews had to attack the fire from both the interior and exterior of the house in order to contain the flames to the attic.

Occupants had evacuated the house before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Total damage is estimated at $250,000.