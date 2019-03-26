Crime
Peterborough man faces child pornography charges

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough man is accused of distributing child pornography.

A Peterborough man is facing child pornography charges following a police investigation.

As part of the investigation, officers with the Peterborough Police Service executed a search warrant at a city residence on Monday where electronic devices were located and seized.

As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with distributing intimate images without consent and distributing child pornography.

Police say due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The man was held in custody and appeared in court on March 25.

