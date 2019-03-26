Candlelight vigil held in honour of Calgary woman killed by her ex

Family and friends of a young Calgary woman who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year gathered at her gravesite on Monday for a candlelight vigil in her honour.

Nadia El-Dib was found dead in the backyard of a Marlborough Park home on March 25, 2018.

Police said the 22-year-old had been stabbed dozens of times and shot twice.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for El-Dib’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Bettahar, following her murder. Bettahar was later killed in an exchange of gunfire with RCMP in Evansburg, Alta.

Nadia’s sister Racha El-Dib says the support the community has shown their family has been invaluable.

“To say that we are able to get through this alone is not right,” Racha said. “It’s really through the people around us that love us and that are here for us all the time. You know a year later, this turnout is amazing. So just knowing that people are here to listen and help has been pretty great.”

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride. A lot of acceptance, denial, a lot of anger, grief… just in the way that Nadia passed, it was very violent and traumatic for my whole family.”

Since her death, El-Dib’s family has worked to raise awareness about domestic abuse.

“Being a young woman out on the town with some friends and not making it home is every parent’s and woman’s worst nightmare,” Racha said.

The family has also created a scholarship in Nadia’s name which helps survivors of domestic violence.

Anyone needing help with violence or abuse in an intimate relationship is encouraged to reach out for help by calling Connect Family & Sexual Abuse Network at 403-237-5888 (Toll Free: 1-877-237-5888), the 24-hour Family Violence Helpline at 403-234-SAFE (7233), or 211.