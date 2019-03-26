Man charged after break-in reported at Bracebridge home

A man from Clearview Township has been charged after a home in Bracebridge was reportedly broken into.

Bracebridge OPP say on Saturday just before 10:30 p.m., a man allegedly made a few attempts to gain entry to a home.

Police say when the man was finally successful in entering the house, he was confronted by the homeowner.

Officers say the suspect was removed from the premise after allegedly stealing one cigarette.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to police, with the help of witnesses, officers were able to identify the suspect.

Officers have charged 25-year-old Christopher Nuttley from Clearview Township with break and enter, theft under $5,000, assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on May 9.