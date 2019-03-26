Crime
March 26, 2019 9:11 am

Man charged after break-in reported at Bracebridge home

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Bracebridge OPP say on Saturday just before 10:30 p.m., a man allegedly made a few attempts to gain entry to a home.

Nick Westoll/Global News
A A

A man from Clearview Township has been charged after a home in Bracebridge was reportedly broken into.

Bracebridge OPP say on Saturday just before 10:30 p.m., a man allegedly made a few attempts to gain entry to a home.

Police say when the man was finally successful in entering the house, he was confronted by the homeowner.

Officers say the suspect was removed from the premise after allegedly stealing one cigarette.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly approaching young girls at Angus park

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to police, with the help of witnesses, officers were able to identify the suspect.

Officers have charged 25-year-old Christopher Nuttley from Clearview Township with break and enter, theft under $5,000, assault and uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on May 9.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
bracebridge
Bracebridge break and enter
Bracebridge break in
Bracebridge OPP
Break And Enter
Break In
cigarette stolen
Crime
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Uttering Threats

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.