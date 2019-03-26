Man killed, woman in critical condition after northwest Calgary​​ crash

A man was killed in a northwest Calgary crash on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to 14 Street and Macewan Drive N.W. at around 4:15 a.m.

EMS said a man was found dead at the scene, and a woman was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

An area resident, who only wanted to be identified only as Ray, told Global News he heard what sounded like cars racing before the collision, which he said sounded like a “bomb going off.”

Ray said he wouldn’t be surprised if street racing was the cause of the crash.

“It’s happened before. Two years ago, we lost our mailbox to street racing.”

Although police didn’t confirm if street racing was the cause of the fatal crash, spokesperson Sgt. Dylan Harris did tell Global News they believe speed was a factor.

“Due to the impact, of the damage to the vehicle, and looking at the marks on the road… you can tell that there was significant speed involved,” Harris said.

“We’re still investigating whether alcohol and drugs also played a role.”

The crash caused the closure of 14 Street between Berkshire Boulevard N.W. and Macewan Drive N.W.

– With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo