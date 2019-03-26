Fire
March 26, 2019 8:12 am
Updated: March 26, 2019 9:00 am

Empty medical marijuana dispensary burns to the ground in Tyendinaga Township

By Global News

Crews from the Mohawk Fire Department douse the flames after fire destroys a building under construction on Tuesday morning.

Global News
Emergency crews in were on the scene of a structure fire in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory early Tuesday morning to respond to a medical marijuana dispensary that burned to the ground.

Fire officials were called to the scene on Tuesday morning just before 4:30 a.m.

The blaze ripped through the empty building on Highway 49 between Bayshore and York roads right beside Sweet Grass Farms, which is a medical marijuana dispensary.

Police in Tyendinaga say the fire has destroyed a building that was slated to become a larger marijuana dispensary. It was currently under construction and the walls and roof had recently been erected.

The building was fully engulfed in flames and thick smoke when crews arrived.

Fire crews said there are no reported injuries but are still investigating.

The fire has affected some hydro lines in the area and as a result, some nearby residents are without power.

No word yet on a damage estimate.

The cause is now under investigation, but as of Tuesday morning, officials have deemed the blaze to be suspicious.

