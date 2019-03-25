‘Sounded like a bomb’: Man says Pyrex dish shattered in oven while cooking chicken dinner

Adian Pangilinan had just put the family dinner in the oven: marinated chicken nestled inside a glass Pyrex cooking dish. Pangilinan has cooked this meal the same way many times in the past, uneventfully.

Nevertheless, when a loud noise rang out in the kitchen a few minutes after he placed the chicken in the lower rack of the pre-heated oven, he said he knew something was wrong.

“It just exploded, it sounded like a bomb went off,” he told Global News in an interview, describing how the dish blew into small pieces.

“It was shocking to see glass flowing out of the oven — that doesn’t happen every day.”

Pangilinan and his wife received Pyrex cookware through a wedding registry a few years ago. The couple have used the dishes frequently to cook meals for themselves and their two young daughters.

“It was supposed to last us a lifetime,” Pangilinan said, referring to marketing claims for Pyrex.

The Pyrex brand is more than a century old. It sold more than four million pieces of cookware were sold to American consumers by 1919, according to the company’s history.

However, sometime in the 1990s, the manufacturer Corning changed the way it manufactured Pyrex. It began using soda lime silicate glass, rather than borosilicate. It was a switch the company said would increase the glassware’s ability to tolerate dropping.

READ MORE: Consumers being warned about dangers of glass cookware

Yet one glass expert says it makes the cookware more prone to shattering because of changes in temperature.

“That (soda lime silicate glass) glass expands and contracts at a rate three times higher than borosilicate glass and that’s one of the fundamentals behind its greater propensity to break and shatter and explode when there’s rapid cooling,” said Mark Meshulam, a glass and window expert in Northbrook, Ill.

In the U.S., lawyers launched class action lawsuits after consumers complained about injuries after Pyrex glassware shattered.

Meshulam said any kind of wear-and-tear damage to Pyrex could affect its performance.

READ MORE: Ottawa-based maker of Instant Pot to merge with U.S. kitchenware company Corelle

“If the glass had some pre-existing scratches or flaws in it, it would become weaker… that when the temperature went up… the stresses inside the glass built up sufficiently to the point where the glass would break,” he said.

Global News contacted Corelle Brands, which currently manufacturers Pyrex, for comment on Pangilinan’s case. The company offered to check its records to determine how it responded to his complaint.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan said he is hesitant about using Pyrex cookware again.

“I’m concerned because I have small kids. I know what parental safety concerns are like these days,” he said.

“I do not want to see anyone else go through that. It can be very dangerous.”