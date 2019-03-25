Halifax police looking for suspects in Vaporhub break-in

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two break-and-enter suspects.

Vaporhub at 8 Oland Cres. in Halifax was broken into on the night of March 4.

The suspects forced open a door to the business, which sells e-cigarettes and accessories, and took some cash before fleeing.

Police have now released still images from the surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.