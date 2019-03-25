Crime
March 25, 2019 3:54 pm

Halifax police looking for suspects in Vaporhub break-in

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify two suspects in relation to a break and enter in Halifax that occurred in early March.

Provided/Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two break-and-enter suspects.

Vaporhub at 8 Oland Cres. in Halifax was broken into on the night of March 4.

The suspects forced open a door to the business, which sells e-cigarettes and accessories, and took some cash before fleeing.

break in still cropped

Police are releasing photos obtained from video in the area at the time of the incident.

Provided/Halifax Regional Police
breakin cropped 2

Police are releasing photos obtained from video in the area at the time of the incident.

Provided/Halifax Regional Police

Police have now released still images from the surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

