Ottawa police warn public after several thefts of catalytic converters

Ottawa police are advising the public of an ongoing investigation involving the theft of nine catalytic converters from cars throughout the city.

Ottawa police say the perpetrators are targeting older model Hondas. Police say the converters are sawed off while the vehicle is left unattended for an extended period of time.

The thefts have occurred mostly in parking lots located at workplaces, OC Transpo park and rides, as well as commercial lots.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for any suspicious persons in parking lots carrying battery operated tools and backpacks who seem to be looking under vehicles.

Those who own older model Hondas are advised to choose a strategic place to park their cars specifically where there is a lot of foot traffic or security cameras.

Catalytic converters are used on vehicles to reduce harmful gases emitted from the engine. The first production version for cars was patented in 1973 and as of 1975 all cars are required to have them.

As similar spree was reported in London and Edmonton last year. Edmonton had almost 100 thefts reported in 2018.

Police in that case say the parts are then brought to wrecking companies to be sold for quick cash. The parts also contain precious metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium which can also be sold.

Those who may have been a victim of a crime would notice a significantly louder exhaust noise when they turned the car on and possible leakage of fumes into the cabin of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the East Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS