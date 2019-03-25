‘Supernatural’ ending after upcoming Season 15
Supernatural is coming to an end after Season 15.
The series, which premiered in 2005, follows brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester who face an increasingly sinister landscape as they hunt monsters.
In a video message posted on March 22, Padalecki, Ackles, and co-star Misha Collins (who plays Castiel) announced the end of the series.
“Though we are very, very excited about moving into our 15th season,” Ackles said. “It will be our last. Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life.”
“We wanted you to hear from us that although we’re excited about next year,” Ackles said, “it will be the finale. The big grand finale of an institution.”
Padalecki added: “We cried some tears and we’ll cry some more… We will work all the emotion into next season.”
The series, which is the longest-running series on the CW, was renewed for Season 15 in January.
Several stars took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the announcement.
The show — which centres around two brothers as they hunt demons, monsters, ghosts, and various otherworldly creatures — has based its production in B.C. since it first premiered in 2005, with filming taking place across Metro Vancouver and parts of the Okanagan and Vancouver Island.
Prem Gill, CEO of Creative BC, said the show has been an “anchor” for the industry that has brought more projects to the province.
“It’s a Warner Bros. show that has brought in more shows since from Warner Bros., from Supergirl to Arrow to Riverdale,” she said. “It’s quite something that one show really helped lift the industry here and continues to.
“We’re fortunate that we’ve had their presence here for such longevity, which is not usual for television productions.”
The latest data available from the Motion Picture Association of Canada shows production of the series’ first 10 seasons contributed more than $509 million into the B.C. economy while supporting over 9,600 full-time equivalent jobs.
—With files from Global’s Sean BoyntonFollow @KatieScottNews
