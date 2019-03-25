‘Supernatural’ ending after upcoming Season 15

Supernatural is coming to an end after Season 15.

The series, which premiered in 2005, follows brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester who face an increasingly sinister landscape as they hunt monsters.

In a video message posted on March 22, Padalecki, Ackles, and co-star Misha Collins (who plays Castiel) announced the end of the series.

“Though we are very, very excited about moving into our 15th season,” Ackles said. “It will be our last. Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life.”

“We wanted you to hear from us that although we’re excited about next year,” Ackles said, “it will be the finale. The big grand finale of an institution.”

Padalecki added: “We cried some tears and we’ll cry some more… We will work all the emotion into next season.”

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

The series, which is the longest-running series on the CW, was renewed for Season 15 in January.

Several stars took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the announcement.

‘Supernatural’ To End After Season 15 On The CW https://t.co/GJh1X1rlZx via @deadline One of my most favorite experiences in front of the camera, was getting to kick it with The Winchesters many moons ago. @jarpad @JensenAckles you will be missed! ❤️✌🏿✊🏿 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) March 22, 2019

We knew it would happen SOMEday (were we really sure tho?), but this whole video seems like a real example of “this hurts me more than it does you.”

Bravo for bringing so much to so many for so long.

Here’s to a whole finale season. 🥃🔥#Supernatural https://t.co/Jbvn0QLQSJ — Samantha Smith (@SamSmithTweets) March 22, 2019

End of one of the best runs in television history. So blessed to have been a part of it. #SPNFamiIy https://t.co/tnTn3R1lev — Rob Benedict (@RobBenedict) March 22, 2019

You guys r the ❤️ of Supernatural.Thanks for the wonderful memories, friendships, ur kindness, generosity, smarts & brilliant humor have made this show truly unique. It built the greatest troupe of actors I’ve ever worked with & the greatest fans ever, love you guys❤️ #SPNFamiIy https://t.co/f5s6Siwr0a — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) March 22, 2019

Thank you @therealKripke and the entire FAMILY for @cw_spn 🙏🥰 I'm so grateful for the family you have all built as I have met life-long friends and made amazing connections with the entire #SPNFamily ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uMYP9I9y4I — Katherine Ramdeen 🔜Curbed. (@katramdeen) March 22, 2019

News of the day: Supernatural is ending at the end of its next season (#15) and the Mueller report was turned in to the Attorney General. Guess which story got my kid's biggest reaction. (Hint: It's the story with REAL demons.) — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) March 22, 2019

I will forever and ever be grateful for my time on what I firmly believe is the funnest most chill and welcoming set in all of television #supernatural pic.twitter.com/HF7zHYZYV2 — Madison McLaughlin (@MadisonMcLaugh) March 22, 2019

I was basically 1/100th a part of Supernatural. And it changed my life in a multitude of ways. I cannot begin to imagine how the #SPNFamily feels. #ThankYouSupernatural. I'm so grateful for it, and for you all. — Shoshannah Stern (@Shoshannah7) March 22, 2019

To the fabulous cast and hard working crew of Supernatural: Congrats on 15 incredible seasons. I was so happy to be a tiny part of it and am in awe of your legacy and your superpower fanbase full of fierce, loving, and welcoming people. Legends, all of you. ❤️ — Jewel Staite (@JewelStaite) March 22, 2019

Thank you guys for being such a class act & steering this incredible ship for so many years. I'm incredibly honored to have been on this journey called #Supernatural. To the most amazing Cast, Crew, and #SPNFamily in the entire world…Cheers!!

-Dr. Badass 🤟 https://t.co/tprspx652p — ChadLindberg (@ChadLindberg) March 22, 2019

The show — which centres around two brothers as they hunt demons, monsters, ghosts, and various otherworldly creatures — has based its production in B.C. since it first premiered in 2005, with filming taking place across Metro Vancouver and parts of the Okanagan and Vancouver Island.

Prem Gill, CEO of Creative BC, said the show has been an “anchor” for the industry that has brought more projects to the province.

“It’s a Warner Bros. show that has brought in more shows since from Warner Bros., from Supergirl to Arrow to Riverdale,” she said. “It’s quite something that one show really helped lift the industry here and continues to.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve had their presence here for such longevity, which is not usual for television productions.”

The latest data available from the Motion Picture Association of Canada shows production of the series’ first 10 seasons contributed more than $509 million into the B.C. economy while supporting over 9,600 full-time equivalent jobs.

—With files from Global’s Sean Boynton