Hamilton Police arrest wanted suspects in five unrelated cases over the weekend

Hamilton police have been busy this weekend, arresting five wanted parties in separate investigations.

On Friday morning, police noticed a man slumped over the seat of a vehicle in a parking lot near King and Caroline Streets and determined he was wanted on charges of assault with a weapon.

Police say the 60-year-old man was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

A few hours later, police received information about a wanted man in the Earl and Barton Streets area, where a 40-year-old Mississauga man was taken into custody for robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats and failing to attend court.

On Saturday morning, police were called to a dispute involving a group of people near Main and Huxley Avenue, where a 21-year-old Hamilton man was identified as wanted by Durham Police for failing to attend court.

A 27-year-old woman who was wanted for assault was arrested Sunday morning while police were investigating a disturbance in the Queen and Market Street area.

And finally, a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot near Upper James and Fennel led police to a 24-year-old man wanted for uttering threats.

After investigating several unrelated incidents, HPS arrests five wanted parties over the weekend. To make #HamOnt safer we remain committed to the relentless pursuit of offenders. https://t.co/8VK0M9dOkZ pic.twitter.com/6l3HXOrMfI — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 25, 2019