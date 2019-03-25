York police step up ground search for Vaughan man missing after leaving hospital

York Regional Police are continuing their ground search on Monday for a 24-year-old man who went missing after leaving a hospital in Richmond Hill on Thursday.

Police said Simi Abrams was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on March 21 when he walked away from Mackenzie Health Hospital located at 10 Trench St. near Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Abrams entering and leaving a store located at 1900 Major Mackenzie Dr. W. on Thursday shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police and Abrams’ family are concerned for his safety.

A command post has been set up at 200 McNaughton Rd. in Vaughan to help with the search.

Abrams is described as being 5′ 4″, 140 lbs., with long, curly, dark-coloured hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white toque with a blue stripe, a dark winter coat, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With a file from Jessica Patton