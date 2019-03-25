Canada
Body found in Grand River in Elora not considered suspicious: OPP

Matt Carty

OPP say the death of a woman whose body was pulled from the Grand River is not considered suspicious.

Wellington County OPP say there is nothing suspicious about the death of a female whose body was found in the Grand River in Elora.

The discovery was made on Friday morning by a passerby.

At the time, police said investigators from several crime units were working with the coroner’s office.

Police announced on Sunday that the female was identified and their investigation deemed her death not to be suspicious.

No other information was released.

Police also thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.

