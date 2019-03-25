Inquest into fatal Radiohead stage collapse set to get underway in Toronto

TORONTO – An inquest is set to get underway today into the fatal stage collapse at a Radiohead concert in Toronto nearly seven years ago.

The band’s drum technician, Scott Johnson, was killed when a massive structure crashed down on him on June 16, 2012 – just hours before Radiohead was set to take the stage at Downsview Park.

Charges in the case were stayed because the case took too long to get to trial.

The inquest, which is expected to last three weeks and hear from roughly 25 witnesses, will examine the circumstances around Johnson’s death, but will not assign blame.

A jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents.

The victim’s father, Ken Johnson, and Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke have been highly critical of the judicial process.

