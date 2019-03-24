Sports
March 24, 2019 10:59 pm

WHL Roundup: Sunday, March 24, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

EDMONTON – Quinn Benjafield scored the go-ahead go with less than three minutes left in the third period, and the Edmonton Oil Kings held on to defeat the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 on Sunday to even their first-round Western Hockey League playoff series at a game apiece.

Carter Souch also scored in the third period for Edmonton, tying the game at 7:25. Liam Keeler and Vince Loschiavo had the other Oil King goals.

Linus Nassen led the Tigers with two goals and Brett Kemp had the other, temporarily giving Medicine Hat a 3-2 lead late in the second period.

Oil Kings goaltender Dylan Myskiw stopped 18 shots. Medicine Hat’s Mads Sogaard made 37 saves.

The Tigers host Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brandon Wheat Kings
Calgary Hitmen
Edmonton Oil Kings
Everett Silvertips
Kamloops Blazers
Kelowna Rockets
Kootenay Ice
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Medicine Hat Tigers
Moose Jaw Warriors
Portland Winterhawks
Prince Albert Raiders
Prince George Cougars
Red Deer Rebels
Regina Pats
Saskatoon Blades
Seattle Thunderbirds
Spokane Chiefs
Swift Current Broncos
Tri-City Americans
Vancouver Giants
Victoria Royals
WHL
whl-roundup

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.