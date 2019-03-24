WHL Roundup: Sunday, March 24, 2019

EDMONTON – Quinn Benjafield scored the go-ahead go with less than three minutes left in the third period, and the Edmonton Oil Kings held on to defeat the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3 on Sunday to even their first-round Western Hockey League playoff series at a game apiece.

Carter Souch also scored in the third period for Edmonton, tying the game at 7:25. Liam Keeler and Vince Loschiavo had the other Oil King goals.

Linus Nassen led the Tigers with two goals and Brett Kemp had the other, temporarily giving Medicine Hat a 3-2 lead late in the second period.

Oil Kings goaltender Dylan Myskiw stopped 18 shots. Medicine Hat’s Mads Sogaard made 37 saves.

The Tigers host Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday.