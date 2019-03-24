OHL Roundup: Sunday, March 24, 2019

OTTAWA – Graeme Clark scored twice, including the eventual winner on a power play in the second period, and the Ottawa 67’s topped the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-2 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Mitchell Hoelscher scored shorthanded for Ottawa, and Jack Quinn had the other 67’s goal.

Matthew Strome and Isaac Nurse replied for the Bulldogs, who host Game 3 of the best-of-seven, first-round series on Tuesday.

67’s goaltender Michael DiPietro made 17 saves. Hamilton’s Zachary Roy stopped 30 shots.

Ottawa’s Kyle Maksimovich was handed a game misconduct for charging 9:09 into the third period.

KNIGHTS 5 SPITFIRES 0

LONDON, Ont. — Jordan Kooy stopped all 15 shots he faced as the Knights blanked Windsor for a 2-0 lead in their playoff series.

Cole Tymkin and Nathan Dunkley scored two goals apiece for London and Connor McMichael added the other.

Spitfires goaltender Colton Incze stopped 32 shots.

—

STORM 7 RANGERS 0

GUELPH, Ont. — Liam Hawel scored twice and added an assist, Anthony Popovich made 22 saves and the Storm took a 2-0 lead over Kitchener in their first-round set.

Alexey Toropchenko had a goal and two helpers and Isaac Ratcliffe, Domenico Commisso, Fedor Gordeev and Nick Suzuki rounded out the Guelph offence. Nate Schnarr had four assists.

Luke Richardson started in net for the Rangers, allowing six goals on 25 shots through 40 minutes. Lucas Pfeil stopped 8-of-9 attempts the rest of the way.

—

GENERALS 8 PETES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Tyler Tullio scored twice as the Generals extended their series lead over Peterborough to 2-0.

Danil Antropov, Nicolas Mattinen, Kyle MacLean, Allan McShane, Anthony Salinitri and Cole Resnick also scored for Oshawa.

Christopher Paquette and Dustin Hutton supplied the Petes’ offence.

—

WOLVES 5 STEELHEADS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Quniton Byfield scored twice as Sudbury took a commanding 3-0 lead over the Steelheads in their first-round playoff series.

David Levin, Blake Murray and Cole Candella also scored for the Wolves, who can close out the series with a road win in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Cole Schwindt, Liam Ham and Nick McHugh scored for Mississauga.

—