Place your bets: Vancouver airport holds bracket to find best-looking plane

Air Canada and WestJet's standard liveries are two of the 32 competitors for the best-looking plane flying in and out of Vancouver International Airport.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
Beauty contests may be fading in popularity, but what about when planes are involved?

Vancouver International Airport is putting that to the test by holding a contest on its Instagram page to find out which airplane flying in and out of YVR has the best look of the bunch.

Dubbed “Last Livery Standing,” the bracket features 32 planes that service Metro Vancouver, broken into four “conferences”: domestic, international/U.S., Asia-Pacific and a “special” category that includes limited-edition planes like WestJet’s Mickey Mouse jet.

A spokesperson for YVR said the contest is a fun way to celebrate the various liveries seen at the airport, which are a passion for aerospace fans.

“With all the excitement around March Madness, we thought we’d put together a bracket of our own that features some of the stunning aircraft that people can see at YVR,” the airport said in a statement.

Voting begins Monday and runs until April 8, when the winner of the bracket will be announced. People who participate in the vote will also be entered to win a model of the winning livery.

The winners of each heat will be updated on the airport’s Instagram and Twitter pages, while the YVR Instagram will post pictures of each plane daily to allow voters to check out the competition.

Here’s an early look at the different brackets:

Domestic

Central Mountain

Central Mountain Air

Central Mountain Air
WestJet

WestJet

Vancouver International Airport
Iskwew

Iskwew Air

Vancouver International Airport
Flair

Flair Air

Vancouver International Airport
Air North

Air North

Vancouver International Airport
Air Canada

Air Canada

Vancouver International Airport
Pacific Coastal

Pacific Coastal Airlines

Pacific Coastal Airlines
Harbour Air

Harbour Air

Harbour Air

International/U.S.

British Airways

British Airways

Vancouver International Airport
American

American Airlines

American Airlines
Lufthansa

Lufthansa

Vancouver International Airport
Alaska

Alaska Airlines

Vancouver International Airport
Air France

Air France

Air France
United

United Airlines

Vancouver International Airport
Delta

Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines
Aeromexico

Aeromexico

Aeromexico

Asia-Pacific

China Airlines

China Airlines

China Airlines
Korean Air

Korean Air

Vancouver International Airport
Philippines

Philippine Airlines

Vancouver International Airport
Japan

Japan Airlines

Vancouver International Airport
China Eastern

China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines
Xiaman

Xiaman Airlines

Vancouver International Airport
Cathay

Cathay Pacific

Vancouver International Airport
China Southern

China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines

Special

3rd-Kung Fu Panda-themed-plane

Hainan Airlines “Kung Fu Panda”

Hainan Airlines
Air China Boeing 777-300ER B-2035

Air China “Smiling China”

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
Westjet Boeing 737 painted in special Walt Disney World livery

WestJet “Mickey Mouse”

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
Hekla Aurora

Icelandair “Hekla Aurora”

Icelandair
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden 747

Vancouver International Airport
All Blacks

Air New Zealand “All Blacks”

Air New Zealand
R2D2 plane

All Nippon Airlines “R2D2”

Vancouver International Airport
Hello Kitty

EVA Air “Hello Kitty”

EVA Air

