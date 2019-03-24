Place your bets: Vancouver airport holds bracket to find best-looking plane

Beauty contests may be fading in popularity, but what about when planes are involved?

Vancouver International Airport is putting that to the test by holding a contest on its Instagram page to find out which airplane flying in and out of YVR has the best look of the bunch.

Dubbed “Last Livery Standing,” the bracket features 32 planes that service Metro Vancouver, broken into four “conferences”: domestic, international/U.S., Asia-Pacific and a “special” category that includes limited-edition planes like WestJet’s Mickey Mouse jet.

Four conferences, 32 competitors, one BIG bracket and one aircraft design to be crowned the “Last Livery Standing”. With your help, we will name the best-looking plane at YVR. Follow the madness on our Instagram page @yvrairport and vote daily for your favourite livery! pic.twitter.com/o9ZS1M78ly — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) March 22, 2019

A spokesperson for YVR said the contest is a fun way to celebrate the various liveries seen at the airport, which are a passion for aerospace fans.

“With all the excitement around March Madness, we thought we’d put together a bracket of our own that features some of the stunning aircraft that people can see at YVR,” the airport said in a statement.

Voting begins Monday and runs until April 8, when the winner of the bracket will be announced. People who participate in the vote will also be entered to win a model of the winning livery.

The winners of each heat will be updated on the airport’s Instagram and Twitter pages, while the YVR Instagram will post pictures of each plane daily to allow voters to check out the competition.

Here’s an early look at the different brackets:

