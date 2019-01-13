There’s a crow living in YVR airport and, ironically, it’s been pooping on a raven statue

Move over, Canuck: social media is aflutter over a new Metro Vancouver crow.

This corvid — or corvids, as it’s not clear whether the creature in question is a single bird or many — has been causing a flap at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR), where travellers have reported multiple sightings dating back to the summer.

One crow has, ironically, taken to roosting atop a piece of First Nations artwork by Steve Smith entitled Freedom to Move, which depicts, in part, a raven.

Know you’re back in BC when…

there’s wildlife in the Vancouver airport. Check out the #YVR crow! Seen yesterday, @CanningsNDP pic.twitter.com/L564HXFBxH — Sheila Malcolmson (@s_malcolmson) November 25, 2018

“Please refrain from feeding the crow” Which does beg the question…what does the resident YVR airport crow eat? pic.twitter.com/qVn6FwVnKN — Stephanie Rieger 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦🇪🇺🍵 (@stephanierieger) December 13, 2018

That might make a good photo for passing tourists, but it’s forced the airport to cover the work in translucent plastic to protect it from bird droppings.

“This piece of art has recently become the chosen roost for a different kind of aviator, a crow who has made its way into the domestic departures area,” says a piece of YVR signage asking the public not to feed the bird.

“The crow is welcome to enjoy the space during its visit, but its excrement can cause damage to our beautiful artwork, which is why we have employed this protective wrap.”

Global News contacted the YVR airport for details on the crow, including whether it was a single bird or several similar-looking ones, and was told that it is a “common occurrence at the airport.”

In fact, it’s so common that YVR maintains a page on its website titled “Birds in the terminal.”

“As the largest building in B.C., with hundreds of doors and windows, birds can make their way inside the terminal from time to time. The open architecture inside the building allows the birds to find their way to almost any area within the terminal,” states the site.

Update: #YVR crow still cawing, now by the shoe shine stand at gate C30. #YVRCrow pic.twitter.com/k4dXdv3pEt — Jensen Edwards (@jensenedw) December 12, 2018

“The birds typically find their way out on their own, however, some opt to stay.”

The airport says staff use a variety of methods to try and get them out safely, and the facility maintains a staff of wildlife biologists.

Nonetheless, the crow — or crows — have delighted (or at least bemused) travellers.

There is a crow drinking out of the fountain inside the terminal at YVR. How did you end up in here?? pic.twitter.com/S6g4jHP61B — Ringleaderofnothing (@mischievousnose) November 4, 2018

“Best thing I’ve seen all week. A crow inside # yvr squawking and dancing on the beams,” wrote one user in January.

“YVR is pretty nice — what with all the wood, rocks, greenery and small ponds — but if I were a crow (and had all of Vancouver to choose from), the airport would not be my first choice,” posted another.

Another traveller tweeted out a video of a YVR crow engaging in a popular layover activity — hanging out at an airport bar.