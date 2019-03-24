More Irish fun on tap as Chateauguay celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with annual parade

While you may have thought St. Patrick’s Day festivities were over, you’re in luck; Chateauguay is hosting its annual parade Sunday afternoon.

What started out 15 years ago with a handful of floats going around the block, has grown to include 80 to 100 floats.

“It was started by a gentleman who used to work for the Montreal parade. His name was Ernie Presseau,” said Michael McGinn, president of the Chateauguay and Valley Irish Society.

“He moved to Chateauguay and decided to start his own St. Patrick’s Day parade in Chateauguay.”

WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day parade in Châteauguay honours the late ‘Parade Man’ (March 2018)

What many might not know, however, is that this year’s edition of the parade was in jeopardy after money raised by organizers was stolen in February.

McGinn explained that putting on the annual show requires a lot of time and effort.

“The biggest part is funding it all,” he said.

McGinn says the city provides the services of the police and fire departments and blocks off all the streets on the parade route.

“They take care of everything, but we fund it. So we raise the money,” he said.

WATCH: Money for Chateauguay St. Patrick’s Day parade allegedly stolen, organizers say

McGinn said they managed to recoup most of the money by hosting a few fundraisers, putting up a gofundme page, and accepting some surprise donations.

“I’ve had some donations in the last week,” McGinn said, adding one was from a transport company and the other in memory of Janet Leslie who passed away in December. McGinn said Leslie used to work at the local Legion.

The parade kicked off at 1 p.m. at the corner of d’Anjou Boulevard and Yvon Street.

WATCH: Michael McGinn joins Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the 15th edition of the Chateauguay St. Patrick’s Day parade