Montreal’s Greek community celebrates Independence Day with parade

The Greek Independence Day Parade is a staple on Montreal's spring calendar.

Thousands of people are expected to crowd the streets of Park Extension in a celebration of independence.

Though the parade commemorates Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire almost 200 years ago, it has become a staple celebration of the community’s integral role in Montreal’s cultural life.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend, as in years past.

The parade is slated to start at the corner of Jean-Talon and Hutchison at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Greek Independence Day is honoured every year on March 25.

