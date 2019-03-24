Montreal’s Greek community celebrates Independence Day with parade

Thousands of people are expected to crowd the streets of Park Extension in a celebration of independence.

Though the parade commemorates Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire almost 200 years ago, it has become a staple celebration of the community’s integral role in Montreal’s cultural life.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Trudeau celebrates Greek Independence Day at Montreal parade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend, as in years past.

The parade is slated to start at the corner of Jean-Talon and Hutchison at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Macedonia wins Greek approval to add ‘North’ to its name

Greek Independence Day is honoured every year on March 25.