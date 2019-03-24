67-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash in Hastings Highlands

Gordon Scheffee, 67, of Dysart et al Township, was found dead on the E109 trail in the municipality of Hastings Highlands off Highway 129 following a snowmobile crash on Saturday.
OPP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m.
Police, Hastings paramedics and the Hastings Fire Department responded and found the 67-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The E109 trail was closed for about five hours while an investigation took place.
A technical collision investigator and a reconstructionist member of the OPP were on the scene to assist with the investigation.
Police are still determining the cause of the collision.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for early this week.
