American suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries in Bancroft area snowmobile crash: OPP

OPP say an American has suffered “life-altering injuries” following a snowmobile crash in Bancroft on Saturday.

Bancroft OPP say around noon, officers responded to a collision on Williams Lake, off of McCormick Road, approximately 14 kilometres northeast of the Town of Bancroft in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands. The lake is about 120 kilometres north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Snowmobiler faces impaired driving charges after going into Chemong Lake

Police say the 29-year-old man from Ohio was operating the snowmobile in a “dangerous manner” and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was not wearing any protective equipment at the time, OPP said.

OPP closed a section of the road as Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services assisted to transport the man to an area where an Ornge air ambulance landed to transport the victim to hospital.