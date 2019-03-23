Sparks fly as car fleeing police speeds wrong way down Highway 1 in Chilliwack

The week of wrong-way drivers fleeing British Columbia police continues.

Cellphone video sent to Global News Saturday shows a vehicle speeding the wrong way down Highway 1 in Chilliwack earlier that morning, sending sparks flying down the road behind it.

The video, which was taken from inside a vehicle heading eastbound, shows multiple cars and trucks going past the errant vehicle as it sped east in the westbound lanes.

The vehicle is seen visibly tilting towards the side from which the sparks are flying, suggesting it blew a tire.

RCMP said three people were caught allegedly breaking into a home in Chilliwack, which prompted their escape inside the vehicle.

Police gave chase after the vehicle, which took the wrong exit off Annis Road, ended up on the wrong side of the highway.

A short time after the video was taken, the car then crashed into a median and the suspects were arrested.

Police say no one was injured, but all three suspects are facing undetermined charges.

It’s not yet known what caused the sparks to fly from the vehicle.

On Thursday, a driver heading to White Rock from Lake Country narrowly missed getting hit by a Bentley on the Coquihalla near Hope.

That Bentley had been stolen earlier in the day from a home in Langley, and was found in Summerland Friday night.