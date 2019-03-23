Canada
March 23, 2019 1:57 pm

Peterborough business owner Jonathan Hall has died

By Videographer  Global News

Peterborough DJ and bar owner Jonathan Hall has died at 44.

Niki Anastasakis
Jonathan Hall, a well-known member of Peterborough’s business and music scenes, has died.

Terry Guiel, executive director of the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area, says he got a call this morning informing him that Hall had suffered a fatal heart attack Friday night.

The two worked closely together in organizing Peterborough’s popular music street festival The Hootenanny on Hunter Street. Hall, a DJ, is credited with founding the festival.

Hall was also a co-owner of Peterborough’s The Twisted Wheel, a bar that opened last May.

“He is such an important figure who was selfless and grateful and didn’t want the spotlight. He avoided a camera at any cost. I am at a loss for words; I am completely gutted. I lost a brother yesterday,” said Mike Judson, who co-owned The Twisted Wheel with Hall.

Judson said The Twisted Wheel will be open on Saturday night to remember Hall and what he meant to the city.

“He’s done a lot for this place, and I’m going to open the bar tonight and open it up for whoever wants to come by and share a memory or two,” said Judson.

Hall also owned Nostalgic Journey, an antique shop, and was the former co-owner of the downtown pub Spanky’s.

Neil Morton, one of Hall’s friends, recalled visiting the antique shop earlier this month and receiving a tour of the business from Hall himself.

Jonathan Hall. Photo courtesy of Neil Morton.

Neil Morton

“He was going out for this birthday that night and was in great spirits. I have never seen him so happy, so content,” wrote Morton on a Facebook post. “I took this picture of him there. Johnny hated being photographed — he is so damn humble — but for some reason he didn’t put up any resistance this time. It was this moment in time I’ll never forget. I love you, Johnny. Tell people you love them because you just never know when your time will come,” said Morton. 

The 44-year-old celebrated his birthday on St. Patrick’s Day.

