2 men hospitalized, 4 arrested after early morning stabbing in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Two men, both 23, are recovering in hospital after a double stabbing early Saturday morning in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said the incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of de Bienville and Berri streets.

The two men were stabbed following an altercation between several people, according to police.

The victims were transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body.

Police said the injuries were consistent with those caused by a sharp object.

Four men between the ages of 19 and 24 were arrested at the scene and taken into police custody for questioning.

Lévesque said a perimeter had been set up to allow forensic experts, a canine unit and investigators to look for clues.