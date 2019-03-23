Traffic
March 23, 2019 2:07 am

Rock slide closes Highway 3 west of Keremeos

The location of a rockslide that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos is indicated with a red marker on this drivebc.ca map.

DriveBC/ Global Okanagan
A rock slide has come down on Highway 3 between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road, closing the route until Saturday morning.

A 21.9 km stretch of road is involved in the closure, ending about 3 kilometres west of Keremeos.

The rocks came down at about 9 p.m., with some reporting on social media they were very large boulders.

 

Detours recommended include Highway 5A and Highway 3A.

DriveBC said it will post an update on the closure at 7:30 a.m.

 

 

