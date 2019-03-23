Rock slide closes Highway 3 west of Keremeos
A rock slide has come down on Highway 3 between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road, closing the route until Saturday morning.
A 21.9 km stretch of road is involved in the closure, ending about 3 kilometres west of Keremeos.
The rocks came down at about 9 p.m., with some reporting on social media they were very large boulders.
Detours recommended include Highway 5A and Highway 3A.
DriveBC said it will post an update on the closure at 7:30 a.m.
