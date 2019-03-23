Rock slide closes Highway 3 west of Keremeos

A rock slide has come down on Highway 3 between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road, closing the route until Saturday morning.

A 21.9 km stretch of road is involved in the closure, ending about 3 kilometres west of Keremeos.

The rocks came down at about 9 p.m., with some reporting on social media they were very large boulders.

#BCHwy3 Reports of rocks on road 3-4 km west of #Keremeos affecting the highway. Assessment in progress, consider alternate route #PrincetonBC #Okanagan — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 23, 2019

Detours recommended include Highway 5A and Highway 3A.

DriveBC said it will post an update on the closure at 7:30 a.m.