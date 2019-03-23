Recipe: Milk chocolate lavender waffle topping

Ingredients

– 1 litre 36% whipping cream

– 850 g milk chocolate callets or chips

– 20 g dried lavender

Method

1. Bring cream to a quick simmer with lavender, then remove from heat.

2. Let mixture infuse for an hour with the heat off.

3. Bring cream back up to a simmer.

4. Slowly strain cream through fine mesh sieve over a bowl of milk chocolate callets or chips.

5. Whisk in cream slowly while ensuring all of the chocolate has melted.

6. Serve while hot, or reheat and drizzle over fresh waffles.

