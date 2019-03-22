Politics
March 22, 2019 7:45 pm

Robert Mueller expected to wrap up his special counsel service in the ‘coming days’

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday handed over a keenly awaited report on his investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election, but it was not immediately known if the probe found that President Donald Trump committed any misdeeds.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will be concluding his government service in the “coming days.”

That’s according to special counsel spokesman Peter Carr.

WATCH: Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer says full Mueller report should be made public


Carr says in a statement that a “small number” of the office’s staff will remain “to assist in closing the operations of the office.”

He did not provide a specific timeline for when that might occur.

READ MORE: Trump says he doesn’t mind if the Mueller report is made public. How much of it must be released?

As of Friday, 11 prosecutors were still employed by the special counsel’s office.

The statement comes just hours after Mueller turned in his confidential report closing his probe of Russian election interference and possible co-ordination with Donald Trump’s campaign.

