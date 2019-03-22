Local elementary students left mesmerized by the Kingston Symphony

The audience was a little more animated than usual for the Kingston Symphony over the last two days.

There was plenty of excitement as local Grade 4 students settled into their seats to watch the performance. Some of them were taking in a symphony concert experience for the first time.

You could hear a pin drop as this next generation of symphony patrons were about to watch the Carnival of the Dinosaurs.

“For a lot of them, it will be their first time coming to the theatre and hearing a symphony orchestra, so we’re excited to be able to provide that for them” said Andrea Haughton, the general manager of the Kingston Symphony.

Izzy Benn, a Grade 4 student, was attending the concert for the first time and says her “favorite part was the bird one, and I liked it because I like birds and it was really calm and pretty.”

The classical concert was both entertaining and an educational experience for students.

“I learned that dinosaurs can be nice, too,” said Ella Heeler after attending the concert.

The 45-minute symphony piece was composed and narrated by Dean Burry, a music teacher from Queen’s University.

“The arts community here is just really incredible, and the level for a town of this size is just really heartening. It’s wonderful to see concerts like this and so many engaged young people, as well,” Burry said.

These concerts are part of a symphony education partnership program that involves the Kingston Symphony, Queen’s School of Music and elementary schools from Kingston and surrounding areas.

The objective of the program is to help Grade 4 students learn about music and instruments.